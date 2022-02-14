Student accused of bringing gun to Richland Northeast H.S.

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Richland Northeast High School student accused of bringing a gun to school.

According to authorities, students told a teacher that a student was carrying a firearm on school grounds. Deputies say the teacher immediately notified members of the school administration. A School Resource Officer (SRO) was then alerted to the reports and was able to track down the student to get custody of the 15 year old student and confiscate the unloaded gun.

Authorities say there is no evidence that any other Richland Northeast High School students were presented or threatened with the gun.

The teen was taken into custody and has since been charged with several charges including Possession of a Firearm on School Property, Possession of a Pistol under 18, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Unlawful Carry of a Handgun. The teen has been book into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.