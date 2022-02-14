UofSC Super Bowl commercials class judges this year’s ads
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Students in the University of South Carolina’s Super Bowl commercials class gathered to watch the big game and the advertisements for an annual event. It’s called “Cocky’s Super Ad Poll,” where commercials are judged by the students on brand identity, likability and persuasiveness.
The winning advertising team will receive the Cocky Award, and will be invited to share behind-the-scenes stories about how the commercial was made.
Cheetos and Goodby Silverstein & Partners won last year’s award for “It wasn’t Me…” The commercial featured Shaggy, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.