American Farm Bureau makes food donation to Ronald McDonald House in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Ronald McDonald House in Columbia received a big food donation from the American Farm Bureau to kick off Food Check-Out Week. It aims to help educate and inform consumers on innovative ways to feed their families healthy foods on a tight budget.

“It is contributions like Farm Bureau’s donation that will allow our Pack A Smile program to continue to provide our families with the comfort and care they need during such difficult times,” said Liz Atkinson, operations director. “There is nothing better than a delicious meal after spending all day at the hospital to help a family feel like the Ronald McDonald House is truly a place where they can find all the comforts of home.”

