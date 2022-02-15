Gov. McMaster declares today as Kidz in Lids Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster is declaring today, February 15, 2022 as Kidz in Lids Day. It’s an effort to bring awareness to pediatric cancer.

Kidz in Lids is a student-founded program in schools that helps raise money for Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas, or CCP. Schools pick a day when students can wear their favorite hat to school if they bring in a $1 donation. Teachers can also join in on the fun by donating $5 to wear jeans for the day.

“Programs like ‘Kidz in Lids’ bring much needed attention and care to pediatric cancer, which is the number one disease-related cause of death among our children,” said Governor McMaster. “I encourage all South Carolinians to acknowledge and show their appreciation for the students and educators who generously support childhood cancer patients and their families.”

In just a few years, official say Kidz in Lids has raised more than $100,000 for childhood cancer families and will have at least 210 schools participating this year. Officials say, in 2021, CCP provided needed support for more than 1,600 families. They project another 700 or more North and South Carolina kids will be diagnosed this year.