Lexington Medical Center updates visitation policies in response to decrease in COVID-19 patients
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In response to the decreasing number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, Lexington Medical Center is updating its visitation policies.
Lexington Medical Center says the following changes went into effect Tuesday:
- Emergency Department and Urgent Care
- One visitor allowed for non-COVID-19 patients, but must stay in patient’s room
- Can be limited if lobby reaches capacity
- Visitor may help move patient into inpatient room if admitted
- Non-COVID-19 Inpatients
- Two visitors allowed from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Obsetrics
- Spouse/support person allowed while patient is in labor and immediately after the child is delivered
- Two other visitors may visit the mother and baby from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Special Care Nursery
- Birth parent and spouse/support person allowed with infant identification bracelet
- Surgical Procedures Areas
- Two visitors allowed in specified lobby during surgery at main campus
- One visitor allowed in specified lobby at other facilities
No visitors are allowed for COVID-19-positive patients or those suspected of testing positive for the virus.
All visitors must wear a face mask and be screened by staff before entering any Lexington Medical Center facility.