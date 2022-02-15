Lexington Medical Center updates visitation policies in response to decrease in COVID-19 patients

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In response to the decreasing number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, Lexington Medical Center is updating its visitation policies.

Lexington Medical Center says the following changes went into effect Tuesday:

  • Emergency Department and Urgent Care
    • One visitor allowed for non-COVID-19 patients, but must stay in patient’s room
      • Can be limited if lobby reaches capacity
    • Visitor may help move patient into inpatient room if admitted
  • Non-COVID-19 Inpatients
    • Two visitors allowed from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Obsetrics
    • Spouse/support person allowed while patient is in labor and immediately after the child is delivered
    • Two other visitors may visit the mother and baby from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Special Care Nursery
    • Birth parent and spouse/support person allowed with infant identification bracelet
  • Surgical Procedures Areas
    • Two visitors allowed in specified lobby during surgery at main campus
    • One visitor allowed in specified lobby at other facilities

No visitors are allowed for COVID-19-positive patients or those suspected of testing positive for the virus.

All visitors  must wear a face mask and be screened by staff before entering any Lexington Medical Center facility.

