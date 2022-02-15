Lexington Medical Center updates visitation policies in response to decrease in COVID-19 patients

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In response to the decreasing number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, Lexington Medical Center is updating its visitation policies.

Lexington Medical Center says the following changes went into effect Tuesday:

Emergency Department and Urgent Care One visitor allowed for non-COVID-19 patients, but must stay in patient’s room Can be limited if lobby reaches capacity Visitor may help move patient into inpatient room if admitted

Non-COVID-19 Inpatients Two visitors allowed from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Obsetrics Spouse/support person allowed while patient is in labor and immediately after the child is delivered Two other visitors may visit the mother and baby from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Special Care Nursery Birth parent and spouse/support person allowed with infant identification bracelet

Surgical Procedures Areas Two visitors allowed in specified lobby during surgery at main campus One visitor allowed in specified lobby at other facilities



No visitors are allowed for COVID-19-positive patients or those suspected of testing positive for the virus.

All visitors must wear a face mask and be screened by staff before entering any Lexington Medical Center facility.