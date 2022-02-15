New study from UofSC professor highlights the need for more domestic violence prevention measures

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We’re learning more about domestic violence here in the Palmetto State, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the issue.

Tuesday morning, a University of South Carolina professor, economist Dr. Joseph Von Neesen, shared his findings on a recent study which estimates domestic violence in South Carolina cost the state $358.4 million in 2020. Neesen highlighted the need for more domestic violence prevention measures in every county, saying this is happening statewide to men and women.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Precention, one in four women and one in seven men will experience severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Officials close to the matter say this is a community problem that needs a community solution.