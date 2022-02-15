SCAG: Lexington County man accused of soliciting person he thought was a minor for sex, related charge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says a Lexington County man is accused of soliciting a person he believed to be a minor for sex and attempting to disseminate obscene material to a minor. Officials say 52-year-old Don Laverne Mclemore Jr. was arrested on February 10 by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

According to investigators, Mclemore solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and sent a sexually explicit image to someone he believed was a minor. Authorities say he is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor and one counts of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen. Each is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to authorities.