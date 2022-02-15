Woman accused of stabbing man with broken liquor bottle

Image: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

Lexington, SC (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Leesville woman accused of stabbing a man with what witnesses tell authorities they believed to be a broken liquor bottle.

Deputies say 28 year old Latasha Artatyania Francis was involved in an altercation with a man in the 400 block of Galleon Road in Batesburg Leesville Friday. Officials say Francis became enraged with a man after his dog was able to break free from its leash.

According to witnesses interviewed by deputies, Francis started throwing bottles at the man before breaking the neck of what is believed to have been a liquor bottle before she approached the victim from behind and stabbed him.

According to officials, witnesses went on to say that after the victim fell to the ground Francis continued punching and kicking the man causing him to loose consciousness. A person passing by the incident called 9-1-1. EMS was able to take the man to an area hospital where he was treated for a puncture wound and a head injury. Authorities say he is expected to fully recover from his injuries.

Francis was taken into custody and charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature. She has since been released from the Lexington County Detention Center after making bond.