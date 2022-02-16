Beloved baboon at Riverbanks Zoo passes away

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden announced the passing of Bubba, a 31-year-old Hamadryas baboon.

Officials with the Riverbanks Zoo say they are deeply saddened and will remember Bubba for his unique personality.

“Bubba was incredibly protective of his sister Baffles and could always be seen by her side on habitat,” said Zookeeper Alexa. “We will miss his unique charisma and the sass he often showed us during training sessions. We are so tremendously grateful for the opportunity to care for Bubba during his 12 years at Riverbanks.”