Domestic violence cost South Carolina $350M+ in 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Results from a study on the economic impact of domestic violence in South Carolina were released at the State House. The study was conducted by a research economist at the University of South Carolina and was sponsored by the Jamie Kimble Foundation.

According to the study, 42% of females and 29% of males in the state are expected to experience intimate partner violence at least once in their lives.

Researchers say in 2020, domestic violence cost the state more than $350 million in physical and mental health care, lost worker productivity for victims, court costs, and policing. The collected data will now go into the hands of businesses, non-profits, and legislators.

“COVID-19 did not help the situation. You know we’ve heard said through COVID-19 sometimes home is not a safe place for us. Most of us can’t understand that but for some people it’s all too real; whether it be adults in a situation or children that were now left at home when at one time they could go to school. So please everybody sit down and talk with each other, be the best friend to your friend and have the hard conversation, and let’s make South Carolina the state that really starts the change,” says South Carolina Lt. Governor Pamela Evette.

Lt. Governor Evette also says Governor McMaster has asked for $600,000 in the budget to go to domestic violence programs.