Home Instead looking to hire caregivers at event Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Those considering a career in senior care have an opportunity interview for a new job. Home Instead, a provider of in-home senior care in the Midlands, is holding a hiring event Thursday. The event takes place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the agency’s main office at 3231 Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia.

Applicants have the opportunity to interview for part-time and full-time jobs in the Columbia area.

With more adults choosing to age at home, Home Instead says the need for workers in the home care industry is great. Caregivers provide services such as Alzheimer’s care, meal preparation, transportation and companionship.

You can learn more about Home Instead at www.homeinstead.com/home-care-jobs.