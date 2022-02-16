Irmo PD: High speed chase leads to arrest Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Irmo Police have arrested a man accused of leading them on a chase Tuesday. Authorities say 28-year-old Bernard White started the chase after being pulled over for a traffic violation in the New Friarsgate subdivision. According to authorities, the chase lasted more than 10 minutes and reached speeds of over 100 mph.

Investigators say no injuries were reported, despite an officer hitting another vehicle during the chase.

We are very fortunate there were no injuries stemming from White’s recklessness”, said Chief Dale.

With held from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, officials say White was later arrested in a residence after his vehicle was spotted nearby. He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center and charged with failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving and a window tint violation.