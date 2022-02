Lexington PD looking for missing man with history of mental health issues

William Tyler Wood 2 William Tyler Wood Source: @LexingtonPD - Twitter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department says officers are looking for a missing man who was last seen Saturday night on West Main Street. Officials say William Tyler Wood has a history of mental health issues and may not be taking his prescribed medications.

If you know where Wood might be, call Detective Payton at 803-358-7271.