Local Living: Bull Street Fan Fest coming to Segra Park, food tour in downtown Columbia this Saturday and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fireflies are inviting you to this year’s Battle at Bull Street Fan Fest. It’ll be on the Segra Park Plaza before the Gamecocks take on Clemson on Saturday, March 5. The pre-game festivities will kick-off at noon, and Fan Fest will remain open for the duration of the game. Local rock band favorites ‘Tokyo Joe’ will be the headlining act at this year’s Fan Fest. Admission is free, and you can count on fun games, good music and even better food.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Food Tours is offering a food tour on Main Street this Saturday! You can enjoy delicious food from half a dozen restaurants around the downtown Columbia area. It starts at 1:45 p.m. Tickets start at $45 per person. You can visit columbiafoodtours.com to purchase tickets.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hip hop stars from across the south are coming to Colonial Life Arena for one night only this spring. April 22, Charlotte native DaBaby, and Columbia natives Blacc Zacc and Renni Rucci are joining Kodak Black to headline the 2022 Spring Jam. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.