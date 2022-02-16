Richland Library St. Andrews hosting vaccine clinic Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re still in need of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Richland Library on Broad River Road is having a vaccine clinic Thursday. It will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at their St. Andrews location.

The clinic will offer the Moderna shot for those 18 and older, as well as Pfizer’s vaccine for anyone ages 5 and older. Boosters will also be available for those whoa are eligible.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you’re encouraged to make an appointment by calling 803-722-1822.