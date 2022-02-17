Columbia Fire crews control house fire on Carriage Oaks Drive, no reported injuries

House fire on Carriage Oaks Drive Fire crews respond to house fire on Carriage Oaks Drive. Source: @ColaFire - Twitter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Just before 11 a.m. Thursday, crews with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department say they were dispatched to a house fire in the 300 block of Carriage Oaks Drive.

Once on the scene, firefighters say heavy fire coming from the home’s back door threatened the house next door. Authorities say crews protected the neighbor’s home, before entering the house and getting the fire under control.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.