Lawyers will represent family of S.C. inmate who died in custody

The death of Butler remains under investigation by RCSD
Rochelle Dean,
Alvin S Glenn

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A pair of civil rights attorneys in South Carolina say they have questions about an inmate’s death at Alvin S.  Glenn Detention Center.

Attorneys Bakari Sellers and Audia Jones with the Strom Law Firm say they’re representing the family of Lason Butler.
Butler, a 27 year old Orangeburg resident, died February 12th while in custody at the Richland County jail.

Butler’s death is under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

 

