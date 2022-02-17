LCSD: Saluda County woman accused of stealing nearly $200,000 from her employer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a Saluda County woman is accused of stealing nearly $200,000 from her employer over an eight year period. Deputies say 55-year-old Robin White Hipp is charged with breach of trust.

“Detectives opened an investigation when owners of a Leesville business contacted us with concerns about money missing from an account,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Based on our review of the evidence, we determined Hipp stole at least $189,000 from the business.”

During her eight years working at the business, investigators say she wrote herself 240 checks. She was arrested by deputies with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, and Lexington County deputies took her to the Lexington County Detention Center. Officials say she was later released on a personal recognizance bond.