RCSD asking for help finding missing man with dementia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 74-year-old man who left his Columbia home this morning. Authorities say John Larden left his home on Overhill Drive in a gray 2018 Ford Escape with South Carolina tag “CTL926.” Officials say Larden has Dementia and is not supposed to drive.

Deputies say they contacted SLED about issuing an Endangered Person Alert.

If you have any information, call 911.