Richland County Coroner releases name of man killed in Hopkins shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a man who was killed in a shooting in the 100 block of Turning Leaf Drive. The coroner says the victim was 30-year-old Marcus Outen, of Hopkins.

Around 1 a.m. on February 11, deputies say they responded to the 100 block of Turning Leaf Drive for reports of a shooting. Once on the scene, authorities say they found a man with gunshot wounds in his upper body. Officials say he was transported to the hospital, where he passed away.

If you have any information about this shooting, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.