Cayce PD: Man found dead at assisted living facility, authorities to relocate other residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officers with the Cayce Police Department say they were called to an adult assisted living facility for reports of an unresponsive man Friday morning. Once arriving at Twilite Manor, officers say they found a resident of the facility deceased.

Officers say they are concerned with the living conditions they observed and are working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Department of Social Services and families of residents to relocate the remaining residents to other safe facilities. Officials say Twilite Manor has approximately 14 residents.

Police say they are investigating the death of the man found Friday and working to determine what happened at the facility.

If you have a family member at Twilite Manor, you’re asked to call the Cayce Police Department at 803-794-0456