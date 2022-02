Congressman Joe Wilson to hold rally for Ukraine at the Statehouse

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– U.S. Congressman from South Carolina Joe Wilson is holding rally for Ukraine in the Statehouse lobby at 1 p.m. Officials say Wilson will speak on the importance of solidarity for the people of Ukraine.

Democratic Representative Beth Bernstein, of Richland, is also expected to speak at the event.

ABC Columbia will bring you coverage of the event tonight at 5 and 6.