Local Living: Lexington Chili CookOff this Sunday, tickets of sale for 2022 Spring Jam and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington is getting ready to bring in a big crowd this weekend for the Annual Lexington Chili CookOff! It takes place this Sunday from 12-5 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater on West Main Street. You can sample from more than 25 chili teams serving their hottest specialties, and vote for your favorite to win the ‘Top Chili Trophy.’ Advanced tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. You can get tickets at goblowfishbaseball.com. Organizers say proceeds from the event will benefit local non-profits.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– For the 13th season of the Read with the Gamecocks program, South Carolina Athletics and EdVenture Children’s Museum will be hosting a book drive this weekend! It will be outside Colonial Life Arena before the men’s basketball game against LSU on Saturday. That game is at 3:30 p.m. They will also accept books before the women’s basketball game against Tennessee on Sunday at 1 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring new or lightly used books appropriate for ages k-12 to donate back to the Midlands community.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hip hop stars from across the south are coming to Colonial Life Arena for one night only this spring. April 22, Charlotte native DaBaby, and Columbia natives Blacc Zacc and Renni Rucci are joining Kodak Black to headline the 2022 Spring Jam. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Dinosaur Adventure roars into Columbia next weekend! At the State Fairgrounds on February 26-27, the family can travel back 65 million years to become an archaeologist and dig up ancient dinosaur fossils, mine for rare gemstones and even ride a moving dinosaur! Tickets are on sale now for the two day event but they are limited, so get yours before sales go ‘extinct!’