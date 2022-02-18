Riverbanks license plates soon to be available at SCDMV

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking for a new license plate? You can be the first to ‘drive away’ with a special-edition Riverbanks Zoo license plate! They’ll be available soon at SCDMV. If you want to be the first to get your hands on this plate, the zoo is having an online auction with the opportunity for the highest bidder to win plate number ‘RZ 1.’

You can bid now until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, and the winner will be announced February 25.

Officials say the plate will be available to the general public on March 1.

All proceeds will support Riverbanks’ critical role in animal and plant care as well as wildlife conservation.