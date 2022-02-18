Riverbanks license plates soon to be available at SCDMV

Mike Olson,
Screen Shot 2022 02 18 At 42034 Pm

Image: Riverbanks Zoo and Garden – Facebook

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking for a new license plate? You can be the first to ‘drive away’ with a special-edition Riverbanks Zoo license plate! They’ll be available soon at SCDMV. If you want to be the first to get your hands on this plate, the zoo is having an online auction with the opportunity for the highest bidder to win plate number ‘RZ 1.’

You can bid now until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, and the winner will be announced February 25.

Officials say the plate will be available to the general public on March 1.

All proceeds will support Riverbanks’ critical role in animal and plant care as well as wildlife conservation.

Categories: Local News, Richland
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts