Sumter PD: Two arrested after shots are exchanged outside an Atlantic Street business

Denetrick Holland Denetrick Holland. Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

Dae’veon Nelson Peterson Dae'veon Nelson Peterson. Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says two men have been arrested after shots were fired outside an Atlantic Street business Wednesday.

Police say 21-year-old Denetrick Holland and 19-year-old Dae’veon Nelson-Peterson were seen just before noon Wednesday when passengers in an SEV exchanged gunfire with people outside a store. Investigators say no one was hurt, but multiple vehicles were hit by gunfire.

Authorities continue to investigate and identify other individuals involved. If you have any information about this incident, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.