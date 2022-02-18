Woman sentenced to 25 years for attacking a 64-year-old with a hammer in Cayce

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison for attacking a 64-year-old with a hammer in Cayce. Authorities say 36-year-old Amy Lynn Wright plead guilty to one count of attempted murder last week.

On August 18, 2020, Cayce Police officers say they responded to an assault at a home on Oakland Avenue. Police say they found the victim sitting on the couch while covered in blood with contusions and lacerations on their head, face and hand. Authorities say she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say Wright and the victim were related by marriage, and Wright had been living at the home with her small children for about two weeks because Wright did not have anywhere else to go. According to officials. the victim expressed concern’s about Wright’s drinking and the children during this time.

Authorities say Wright attacked the victim while she was sitting on the couch. After the attack, officials say the victim’s granddaughter heard them calling for help and saw Wright leave the residence with her children by the time she got downstairs.

Investigators say Wright turned herself in and admitted to attacking the victim with a hammer because the victim “kept telling her children not to touch things and not to run around in the home.”

Authorities say the victim was in the hospital for almost two months, and she was placed on life support with multiple skull fractures, brain bleed and swelling of the brain. Officials say the victim survived, but she had to have one eye sewn shut due to socket damage. Authorities say she also had to have multiple brain surgeries, and she had her right index finger amputated.

Officials say Wright has a criminal history including assault and battery with intent to kill, possession of marijuana, DUI and child endangerment.