Richland Co. Administrator responds to questions over inmate death

27 year old Lason Butler was in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center when he died

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A pair of civil rights attorneys in South Carolina say they have questions about an inmate’s death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Attorneys Bakari Sellers and Audia Jones with the Strom Law Firm say they’re representing the family of Lason Butler.

Butler, a 27 year old Orangeburg resident, died February 12th while in custody at the richland county jail. Butler’s death is under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Richland County operates the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and we reached out to the county for a response to the attorneys’ accusations.

County Administrator Leonardo Brown says,

“The health and safety of every individual at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is important.

Each individual person matters and is precious.

Richland County is committed to taking actions that promote the health and safety of every individual at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.”