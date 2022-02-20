ESPN’s College GameDay travels to Columbia Sunday

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm is set to travel to Columbia, S.C., on Sunday, Feb. 20, for an exclusive pregame show ahead of the top-15 matchup between No. 13 Tennessee and No. 1 South Carolina. The one-hour GameDay will feature host Elle Duncan with Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck, Holly Rowe and Andraya Carter providing analysis, interviews and features ahead of the game.

The live pregame show will begin at noon ET on ESPN inside Colonial Life Arena. Along with the pregame show announcement comes a scheduling change as the highly-anticipated SEC matchup moves to ABC at 1 p.m. (previously scheduled for noon on ESPN2).

“With the highly-ranked Lady Vols and Gamecocks set to play this key conference matchup in one of the sport’s best atmospheres, this was a perfect opportunity to continue ESPN’s efforts to showcase women’s basketball with a special edition of College GameDay originating from Columbia,” said Patricia Lowry, coordinating producer, women’s college basketball.

This marks the third time that GameDay has hosted a show from a women’s college basketball game – following a 2010 visit to UConn and 2011 trip to Tennessee.

Led by head coach Dawn Staley and junior Aliyah Boston, the top-ranked Gamecocks have been dominant all season and hold a 21-1 record. The Lady Vols at 19-4 are in second place in the SEC standings behind rival South Carolina.

“We’re excited about College GameDay coming to a women’s game and especially coming to highlight the amazing environment our FAMS create,” said Staley “Women’s basketball is enjoying tremendous growth right now, and having shows like College GameDay expand their scope and highlight our sport is another good step in that growth.”

Now in its 18th season, the basketball edition of ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm returned to college campuses in January. Rece Davis hosts the weekly Saturday show with analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg. This season, they have traveled to Kansas and North Carolina and will visit Auburn this weekend.