Empowerment for Peace Walk encourages Columbia community to choose peace over violence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A walk to ‘Restore the Village’ took place in North Columbia Sunday to remind the community to choose peace over violence. The North Columbia Youth Empowerment Initiative partnered with the City of Columbia, Columbia Police Department, Richland County and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to host the 2022 Empowerment for Peace Walk.

The event highlights local youth leadership and encourages the community to choose cooperation over conflict. Organizers say the community can bring forth positive change together.