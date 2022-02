Richland County Coroner releases ID of man killed in shooting on Longcreek Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a man who was killed in a shooting on Longcreek Drive this weekend. The coroner says the body of 19-year-old Saveon Robinson, of Columbia, was found in the 1600 block of Longcreek Drive Saturday evening.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this shooting, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.