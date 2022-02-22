Consumer News: Air travel reaches holiday levels over the weekend, tips to help cut down heating costs

CNN– Americans are already itching for a vacation, as travel at U.S. airports reached holiday levels over the weekend. The TSA screened more and 2.2 million people Friday. That’s the most since the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year. Between Friday and Sunday, the TSA screened nearly twice the number of travelers as during the same time last year. With that being said, it did not reach pre-pandemic numbers. TSA officials say the high traffic comes as more counties ease COVID-19 restrictions.

ABC NEWS– We’re lucky enough to say the warm temperatures seem to be rising here in the Midlands this week, but we are still in February after all. We’ve also learned that weather is unpredictable. Spiking energy prices this winter have become a cold reality for many Americans. ABC’s Dierdre Bolton joins us with some ways to help slash those costs.