Governor McMaster names next executive director of SCDJJ

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday morning, Governor Henry McMaster named Eden Hendrick as the next South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice executive director. Hendrick served as acting director starting in September 2021, after Freddie Pough resigned.

“In her short time with the agency, Ms. Hendrick has demonstrated that she is precisely the right person to lead DJJ at this time,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Her unique experience has allowed her to quickly identify challenges the agency faces and – most importantly – immediately begin making necessary changes to overcome each one. Under her leadership, DJJ will continue to improve.”

Hendrick says she looks forward to continuing the work she started since taking over the acting director role.

“Reforming DJJ will be a complicated and difficult process that will take time, but I am optimistic and inspired by the change that has occurred in the past five months since I have been there and I’m confident this trend will continue,” said Director Hendrick. “I am grateful to the governor for giving me the opportunity to permanently lead the agency.”

Previously, Hendrick served as assistant general counsel at the State Department of Administration and a prosecutor in the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, specializing in family court matters.