LCSD: Three more arrested in operation targeting online child predators

Kenneth Allen Cook Kenneth Allen Cook. Courtesy: Lexington County Detention Center

Brendon James Klinar Brendon James Klinar. Courtesy: Lexington County Detention Center

Don Laverne McLemore Jr. Don Laverne McLemore Jr. Courtesy: Lexington County Detention Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says three additional men have been arrested in connection with an operation targeting online child predators. Authorities say 33-year-old Kenneth Allen Cook, 32-year-old Brendon James Klinar and 52-year-old Don Laverne McLemore Jr. are each charged with criminal solicitation of a minor.

“These three arrests bring our arrest total to 26 suspects from the monthlong operation we hosted last summer with the Lexington Police Department and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The intent of these suspects during these communications is clear. They wanted to persuade, entice or coerce someone they reasonably believed to be under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity.”

Sheriff Koon says no children were utilized or placed in danger during this operation.