Officials issue joint statement on displaced residents from Twilite Manor in Cayce

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, the State Department of Social Services, Department of Health and Environmental Control, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Aging and Cayce Police Department released a joint statement updating the situation regarding residents of Twilite Manor being placed into protective custody last Friday.

“A team of the agency’s professionals have worked non-stop throughout the weekend to transport and secure temporary placement for the 12 residents of Twilite Manor who were placed in Emergency Protective Custody by the City of Cayce Police Department on Friday,” said Michael Leach, DSS State Director. “Working along with the Cayce Police, the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program at SCDOA, and SCDHHS, belongings of the residents will be collected today via a coordinated effort of involved entities as residents will be relocated to longer term placements secured by DSS.”

DHEC released a report with its findings from the investigation into the facility. The violations include Twilite Manor not having sufficient staff to provide sueprvison, direct care and basic services for the residents as of 7 a.m. Friday. Per state law, DHEC says the facility is required to have two staff members for the 16 residents (one staff member for every eight residents). The health agency says it also found that residents had not been fed or given medication the morning of February 18.

“DHEC is coordinating with local authorities and partner state agencies to address these residents’ needs as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “DHEC’s goal is to help secure outstanding care and a safe place to live long-term for the displaced residents.”

Authorities say they are working together to protect the health and welfare of the residents who lived at Twilite Manor.

“The Cayce Police Department is thankful to our State partners for relocating our citizens and for working with us as we move forward with our criminal investigation,”said Cayce Police Chief, Chris Cowan.