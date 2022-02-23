Bentley Pontoons expanding operations in Lexington County, creating 50 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– 50 new jobs are coming to the Midlands. Boating manufacturer Bentley Pontoons is investing nearly $6 million to expand operations in Lexington County. The expansion on Two Notch Road is expected to be complete by this June. Anyone interested in learning more about the opportunities that await can visit the Bentley Pontoons website.

“South Carolina’s boating industry has a massive economic impact on our state, and with Bentley Pontoons’ announcement – and others like it – that impact will only continue to grow. We are proud to have a homegrown company like Bentley Pontoons on our team and look forward to their success for many more years to come.” said Governor Henry McMaster.

Those interested in working for the manufacturer should contact them through their website.