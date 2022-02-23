Consumer News: Winter storm grounds more than 1,000 U.S. flights, ways to keep your bills in check amid heightened prices

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

CNN– The winter storm stretching across the country has airlines scratching plans to fly. More than 1,000 U.S. flights have been cancelled Wednesday, and more than 500 fights have already been canceled for Thursday. American Airlines is taking the hardest hit. The airline expects the storm to have what it calls a significant impact on its operations. Roughly one third of all of American’s arrivals and departures in Dallas were cancelled Wednesday.

ABC NEWS– As tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine, prices at the pump could soar within the next week. ABC’s Gio Benitez has some ways to keep your bills in check.