Coroner: Man who died at care center had severe pneumonia

CAYCE, S.C. (AP)– A coroner says a resident who died at a South Carolina care facility now under investigation by the state had “severe pneumonia” and abscesses had formed in both of his lungs. State inspectors found that Twilite Manor in Cayce was understaffed and did not give residents medication or breakfast the morning of Feb. 18, when 69-year-old Timothy Frank Catalano was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Catalano’s roommate had called 911 since there was only one employee and the other residents at the assisted living center when he was found. Other residents were relocated to other facilities.