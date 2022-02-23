COVID vaccine ban bill headed to South Carolina Senate floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A bill to fine businesses that fire workers who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is headed to the South Carolina Senate floor. Lawmakers on the Senate Finance committee voted Tuesday to advance the measure. The bill would also prevent public employers from requiring the vaccine and ban places of public accommodation, such as restaurants and hospitals, from denying people services because of their vaccination status. The version approved by the Senate panel includes an exemption for federal contractors and wouldn’t fine companies for employees who have already been fired. The state Chamber of Commerce has said it will fight the proposal.