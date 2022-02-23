SCDC: Man facing drug and firearm charges after arrest near prison in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a man was arrested near the prison complex in Columbia on drug and firearm charges. Authorities say 43-year-old Damien Belafonte Jones Counts, of Columbia, is charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute, pointing a firearm and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

According to investigators, SCDC agents were returning to the complex on Broad River Road when a man chasing someone ran in front of their car.