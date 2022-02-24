LCSD: Leesville man arrested after stolen tractor and meth are found at his home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a Leesville man faces charges in connection with the theft of a piece of construction equipment. Authorities say 31-year-old Taylor Shae Mooneyham is charged with receiving stolen goods, operation of a chop shop, possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to distribute meth.

“This case started when we got a call earlier this month from a member of a crew doing work at a site on the corner of Oscar Price and Calks Ferry roads,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “A tractor valued at $58,000 was reported stolen from the worksite.”

The sheriff says the tractor was tracked to Mooneyham’s home.

“Investigators found the stolen tractor hidden behind a shop at Mooneyham’s home Wednesday afternoon,” Koon said. “They also found other stolen property there with identification marks removed, which led to the chop shop charge. A stolen rifle was found inside Mooneyham’s home.”

Additionally, officials say they found two grams of meth, glass smoking pipes, scales and small plastic baggies in a vehicle at Mooneyham’s home.

Mooneyham was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.