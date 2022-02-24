RCSD: Man arrested for fatal shooting outside a Columbia night club

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that took place outside a night club in Columbia earlier this month.

On February 13 around 3 a.m., deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting at Vegas Nights on River Drive. Deputies arrived and found a man outside with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to investigators. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford later identified the victim as 26-year-old Rayjon D. Smith.

Investigators say the shooter and victim knew each other.

According to the sheriff’s department, 27-year-old Antwon Brown was arrested and charged with murder. Authorities say Brown was recently released on bond from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, after he was arrested on charges including armed robbery. Investigators say Brown was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting, which confirmed he was in the area.

“This is a person who served time in prison for robbery, is released and arrested for another robbery, then is released yet again to commit Murder,” Sheriff Lott said. “I’ve been speaking out about the issue with catch and release and this is a prime example of that failing our citizens. Brown was wearing a GPS monitor and it did not stop him from taking a life.”

Brown was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.