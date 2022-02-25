Columbia native opens up SWIFF clothing store in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today, a Columbia native realized his dream of having a storefront for his luxury streetwear brand, SWIFF. It was originally an idea that started when he was in college at Clemson, Ashanti Thomas sold his clothes at Soda City Market and now has a building of his own in Five Points.

“I was attracted to Five Points because of the opportunity,” explains Thomas. “The shopping and restaurant district is already great, and there is room for even more! I saw a prime location for lease and had to jump on it. It’s always been a dream [of mine] to open a clothing store, and I’m happy to do it in Columbia and Five Points.”

Thomas decides his clothing brand as a “simple and clean” line of hoodies, sweatpants, t-shirts and accessories. In addition to selling clothes, Thomas says the store will host monthly events and feature a bar with espresso-based drinks in coffee. In the coming weeks, Thomas says they will begin to offer wine and local beers.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann was the first customer at SWIFF, and Thomas is grateful to finally be open for business.

“People like tangible experiences, and that is what we will offer at our Five Points location,” says Thomas. “From quality clothing, to our in-house bar, SWIFF will be a place native Carolinians can call their own.”

Thomas thanked his mom, girlfriend and girlfriend’s mom for helping him get the store open.