COVID-19 vaccines available at Soda City Market this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking to do some shopping while still getting your COVID-19 vaccine, you can visit Soda City Market this weekend. The Richland County Library, in partnership with Cooperative Health, will offer free vaccinations at Soda City Market this Saturday, February 26.

The market starts at 9 a.m. in the 1300-1600 blocks of Main Street. Both the Pfizer and Moderna shots will be available for everyone ages five and up. Boosters will also be available for those eligible.