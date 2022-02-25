CPD: One dies from drug overdose at apartment, others taken to hospital
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a female is dead after a drug overdose at Latimer Manor apartments, and three males have been taken to a hospital for treatment.
Officers say they were dispatched to the scene after 5 a.m., and the type of drug has not been confirmed at this time.
Police say they detained a female for questioning, and they are working with apartment management to notify residents of the incidents.