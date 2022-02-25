Deputies say Newberry rental home was used for sale of drugs

All four suspects have been denied bond according to the Newberry Co. Sheriff

Newberry, SC (WOLO) — Newberry County deputies say four people are in custody after receiving complaints that a rental home was being used exclusively for the sale of drugs.

Investigators say on February 18, 2022 deputies and police executed a search warrant on a home on Langford Street and once inside discovered large amounts of cocaine, meth, crack, and marijuana.

Deputies say they also found guns and cash at the home.

Sheriff Lee Foster says bond has been denied for all four suspects.