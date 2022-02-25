OCSO looking for two suspects believed to be involved in fatal shooting

Shooting suspect Woodridge Lane shooting suspect. Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies are looking for two individuals they believe are involved in a shooting that killed a man Tuesday.

Authorities say they were called to a home on Woodridge Lane just after 5 p.m. when they discovered the body of a 43-year-old man. Investigators say they also found a man outside who had a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“We were able to locate security video taken near the location where this incident happened,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “If you have any information on these two individuals, we urge you to call us immediately.”

According to investigators, the security video shoes at least two males approach the residence.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.