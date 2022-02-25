SCAG: Sumter man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says a Sumter man has been arrested on three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Authorities say 41-year-old Matthew Herbert Donald is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.

According to investigators, Donald engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and distributed child sexual abuse material. He was arrested on Febraury 11.