SCHP searches for 2 vehicles involved in deadly hit and run

Authorities say both of the vehicles may have sustained some visible damage

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say they’re looking for a truck and van they believe were involved in a fatal hit and run last night.

Investigators say it happened around 10:30 near the intersection of Two Notch Road and Leaside Drive.

Troopers say the truck and van hit a pedestrian who later died from his injuries.

According to authorities the vehicles involved may resemble those seen here.

one is a dark colored Chevy Silverado, the other is a White Chevrolet uplander mini-van. Officials both vehicles may have sustained some damage.

If you have any information that can help call the highway patrol or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC