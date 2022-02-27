Man killed in Kershaw County crash identified

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Kershaw County coroner has released the identity of the man killed in a car crash in Cassatt on Friday, February 25th.

According to the coroner, 44-year-old Robert Steven Schwartz was traveling along a dirt portion of Thoroughfare Branch Road when he lost control of his Chevy Truck and hit a tree.

Investigators say the truck caught fire and some people who were passing by helped Schwartz out of the vehicle.

Schwartz was pronounced dead on Saturday, February 26th after being airlifted to a burn center, according to the coroner.