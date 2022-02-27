Midlands man and Ukraine native speaks about conflict in Ukraine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A Midlands man with family in Ukraine is reacting to the Russian invasion of his Native country.

ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada has his story.

“I didn’t know when I came home and my wife was crying about it. She started telling me that they started sending missiles on big cities in the western part like Kyiv, Odessa and Kharkiv,” said Vasyl Babych, a Ukrainian native who has lived in Columbia for the past 14 years.

He remembers when his home country and Russia were peaceful neighbors.

“We were like brother and sister for a long time with Russia,” Babych said. “We had a good relationship until what happened in 2014. Putin annexed Crimea and invaded the eastern part of Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk. We started having a war.”

However, this week’s actions surprised him.

“We never thought the Russian military would actually start attacking Ukrainian land,” Babych said.

That invasion has prompted some in Columbia to also speak their mind about the issue.

“There’s human beings over there being slaughtered and I think we need to do more than what we’re doing,” said Columbia resident Krista Baird, who walked in front of the statehouse today with a sign supporting Ukraine.

She believes that the United States should send military help to Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, I think it’s boots on the ground. I don’t know. I think Ukraine should be part of NATO and we should defend them,” Baird said.

Babych feels the same way and is hoping that the United States and European allies help out his home land.

“There are many Ukrainian men who want to fight for their land,” he said. “They are ready. We just need more help from everybody.”

Babych says he has stayed in contact with his family who live in the western Ukraine city of Ternopil and that things are peaceful so far in that city.